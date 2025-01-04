Barbastro vs Barcelona live streaming: How to watch Copa del Rey clash live on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Barbastro vs Barcelona live streaming details

Barcelona will look to end their poor run of form with a big away win against Barbastro in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey on Saturday. The Spanish giants have struggled for results after an impressive start to their 2024-25 season and will look to avoid an upset against the fourth-tier side Barbastro.

Hansi Flick's men suffered a heartbreaking 1-2 defeat in their last La Liga game against Atletico Madrid. With just one win in their last five league matches, they slipped to third place in the points table. Barcelona, the record 32-time Copa del Rey winners, are expected to register an easy win against Barbastro who will target their first-ever round of 16 appearance.

Barbastro vs Barcelona live streaming and telecast details

When is the Barbastro vs Barcelona match?

The Barbastro vs Barcelona match will be played on Saturday, January 4.

At what time does the Barbastro vs Barcelona match begin?

The Barbastro vs Barcelona match will begin at 07:00 PM Local Time and 11:30 PM IST.

Where is the Barbastro vs Barcelona match match being played?

The Barbastro vs Barcelona match will be played at Estadio Municipal de Deportes in Arganda del Rey.

Where can you watch the Barbastro vs Barcelona match match on TV in India?

Unfortunately, there is no official telecast named for the Copa del Rey 2024-25 season for India-based users. But Indian fans can watch the live telecast on the Fancode application on Smart TV.

Where can you watch the Barbastro vs Barcelona match online in India?

Indian football fans can watch the Barbastro vs Barcelona match online on the Fancode website and application.

Barbastro vs Barcelona​ Possible Playing XIs

Barbastro probable starting XI: Fabrega; I Garcia, Arroyo, Santigosa; Bautista, Javito, Jaime, Barrera; El Haddadi, Prat, Albin.

Barcelona probable starting XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Martin; Frenkie De Jong, Torre; Ansu Fati, Gavi, Fran Lopez; Ferran Torres.