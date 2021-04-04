Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch ARS vs LIV Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Select HD.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League Live Streaming: How to Watch ARS vs LIV Live Online on Hotstar

After nearly a two-week hiatus, club football will be back in action with an exciting clash at the Emirates. Arsenal, looking to make it to European football next season, will take on seventh-placed Liverpool in the Premier League fixture. Mikel Arteta and Co. have won just four of their last 10 and are currently poised ninth on the points table. Liverpool have also struggled this year, managing to win just four of the 14 league games. While hosts Arsenal will miss the services of David Luiz, an injury-plagued Liverpool side will be without the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. A defeat for Arsenal will threaten their Europa League qualification, even with eight games left. If Liverpool lose, they will also face a tricky situation in pursuit of Champions League football. Jurgen Klopp has also urged his side to "squeeze something out of this season" as the Premier League champions look to finish 2020-21 in strong fashion.

When is the Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool will take place on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

What are the timings of the Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool being played?

The Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool will broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.