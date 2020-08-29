Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Streaming, Community Shield: Watch ARS vs LIV Live Online on SonyLIV

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Streaming, Community Shield: Find full details on when and where to watch Community Shield match ARS vs LIV live online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Streaming, Community Shield: The 2020/21 English football season begins today when Arsenal take on Liverpool in the curtain-raiser event - the Community Shield. Liverpool lifted their first-ever Premier League title in 2019/20, while Arsenal defeated Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup. Both the sides have been taking part in pre-season matches ahead of the Community Shield game, having missed the European action in August. While Liverpool are in the Champions League this season, Arsenal qualified for the Europa League - thanks to their win in the FA Cup. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch the FA Community Shield match, Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony Sports Network.

When is the Community Shield match Arsenal vs Liverpool?

The Community Shield match Arsenal vs Liverpool will take place on Saturday, August 29.

What are the timings of Community Shield match Arsenal vs Liverpool?

The Community Shield match Arsenal vs Liverpool will start at 9.00 PM IST.

Where is the Community Shield match Arsenal vs Liverpool being played?

The Community Shield match Arsenal vs Liverpool will be played at the Wembley Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Community Shield match Arsenal vs Liverpool?

The Community Shield match Arsenal vs Liverpool will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Community Shield match Arsenal vs Liverpool?

The Community Shield match Arsenal vs Liverpool will live stream on SonyLIV.

