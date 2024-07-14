Argentina vs Colombia Live: How to watch Copa America 2024 final live online and on TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lionel Messi and Luis Diaz ahead of Copa America 2024 final

Argentina and Colombia are set to conclude the action-packed Copa America 2024 with a mouth-watering final showdown in Flordia on Sunday, July 14. Both teams reach the summit clash after an unbeaten and impressive campaign and will lock horns against each other for the oldest football trophy in the world.

Lionel Messi's Argentina enjoyed an easy way to their unprecedented 30th final as they faced low-ranked Ecuador and Canada in the last two knockout games. The defending champions are eyeing the record-breaking 16th title in the final but face a strong challenge from Colombia who have been dominant throughout the tournament.

Colombia knocked out the 15-time champions Uruguay 1-0 in the semi-final after thrashing Panama 5-0 in the quarter-final. Colombia, the two-time champions, are making their only third appearance in the final and have never played La Seleccion in the summit clash.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When is the Copa America 2024 Final starting?

The Copa America 2024 final will be played on July 14 (July 15 India time)

At what time does the Copa America 2024 final begin?

The Copa America 2024 final match between Argentina and Colombia will begin at 05:30 AM IST (July 15) and at 9:00 PM local time (Florida). ​

Where can you watch the Copa America 2024 final online?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for this edition of Copa America in India but fans can use other region's official broadcasters with VPNs to enjoy the live streaming.

Indian fans can use private VPNs to stream live matches on fan-favourite sites soccerstreamlinks and epicsports. Indian users can also use a VPN to access the USA's official broadcast channel Fubo TV for the Copa America 2024 final live online.

Argentina vs Colombia Final Starting XIs:

Argentina XI: Emiliano Martinez; Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.

Colombia XI: Camilo Vargas; Santiago Arias, Davinson Sanchez, Carlos Cuesta, Johan Mojica; Richard Rios, Jefferson Lerma; John Arias, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz; John Cordoba.