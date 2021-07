Argentina vs Brazil Live Streaming Copa America Final 2021: How to Watch ARG vs BRA online on SonyLiv

Follow us on Image Source : AP Argentina vs Brazil Copa America Final 2021 Live Streaming: Find full details on How to watch ARG vs BRA online on Sony Liv.

Argentina vs Brazil Copa America Final Live Streaming: How to Watch ARG vs BRA match online on SonyLIV

Copa America 2021 Final Live StreamingL Brazil and Argentina are set to clash for the fifth time in a tournament final. The much-awaited "Messi vs Neymar" contest determine which team will carry the Copa America trophy out of the Maracana Stadium on Saturday. Led by Barcelona-style Messi, Argentina players will look to put an end to a 28-year title drought. Argentina, however, will face a tough Brazil challenge. Brazil looks even better than two years ago when it lifted Copa America without Neymar and with fans on the stands.

Neymar's Brazil line-up has conceded only two goals in six matches at the Copa America. Argentina have also found a formula to try to protect 34-year-old Messi, who plays much closer to the final third of the pitch. Rodrigo de Paul and Giovani Lo Celso are producing their magic in the midfield, forming a protective barrier around Messi and giving good passes to Lautaro Martinez and Nico Gonzalez. Messi, who has scored four goals and given five assists in this Copa America edition, will dream to win his first major title with Argentina, which hasn’t won major trophies in 28 years.