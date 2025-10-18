Ange Postecoglou sacked by Nottingham Forest after just 39 days in charge Nottingham Forest have sacked head coach Ange Postecoglou just 39 days into his tenure after a 3-0 loss to Chelsea. The team failed to win under him, scoring no goals in their last three home games and conceding 11 set-piece goals during his brief spell.

Nottingham Forest have parted ways with head coach Ange Postecoglou following a dismal run of form that culminated in a 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea on Saturday. The announcement came less than 20 minutes after the final whistle at the City Ground, bringing an abrupt end to the Australian's brief 39-day tenure.

In an official club statement, Forest confirmed Postecoglou’s departure, citing a string of poor performances and results.

“Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect,” the statement read. The club added it would not be making any further comment at this time.

The 60-year-old was appointed on September 9, signing a two-year deal following the exit of Nuno Espirito Santo. However, his time at the helm proved turbulent, with Forest failing to secure a single win under his leadership. Across eight games, the side suffered six defeats and picked up just two draws.

Fan unrest grew quickly, with Postecoglou subject to ‘sacked in the morning’ chants during a loss to FC Midtjylland. After a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle, he hinted at upcoming talks with club owner Evangelos Marinakis, although he later claimed those discussions never materialised. Speaking defiantly ahead of the Chelsea clash, he remarked, “The story always ends the same... me with a trophy.”

Forest looked colourless under Ange

On the pitch, Forest struggled both offensively and defensively under Postecoglou. The team failed to score in three consecutive home Premier League matches for the first time since 1998. Wasteful finishing and an inability to convert chances were recurring issues, as evidenced once again in the loss to Chelsea. Defensively, the problems were just as stark, with the side conceding 11 goals from set-pieces, more than double that of any other Premier League team during his time in charge.

Postecoglou's abrupt dismissal marks another chapter of instability at Forest, and the club now faces the challenge of finding yet another new leader to turn their fortunes around.