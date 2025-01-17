Amad Diallo’s 12-minute hat-trick rescues Manchester United from another Premier League embarrassment

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Amad Diallo against Southampton.

Amad Diallo’s 12-minute hat-trick secured three points for Manchester United against Southampton in the 2024-25 season of the Premier League. The Red Devils conceded an own goal in the 42nd minute after the ball deflected off Manuel Ugarte before crossing the line. Goalkeeper Andre Onana, having a fantastic game until then, failed to stop the ball after the deflection and Southampton secured a 1-0 lead.

The visitors created multiple chances to extend the lead in the second half. The Ruben Amorim side suffered three back-to-back defeats at home and were marching towards their fourth one but the 22-year-old changed the complexion of the game with a brilliant run in the 82nd minute and converted it with finesse.

Amad extended United’s lead in the 90th minute following Christian Eriksen's well-measured dinked pass. The youngster was composed and converted it to make it 2-1 for the hosts. Four minutes later, the Ivory Coast international completed his hat-trick by taking advantage of Southampton’s howler in the back. He celebrated pointing towards the batch as the teammates congratulated him for the hat-trick.

Amad’s three goals helped United climb to number 12 on the points table. They were sitting on number 15 and were having a horrid time in the Premier League under Amorim and were minutes away from losing to 20th-placed Southampton. Young Leny Yoro, who joined United in the Summer had a rough night against Kamaldeen Sulemana and was replaced by Harry Maguire in the 82nd minute.

United had their fair share of chances as well. Alejandro Garnacho had the perfect opportunity to bring his team back into the contest in the 20th minute but he failed to hit the target. In the second half, winger Antony had an open goal in front of him but the 24-year-old failed to time his shot. Later, Bruno Fernandes missed an opportunity.

After the game, gaffer Amorim lauded Amad for his maiden Premier League hat-trick but believes that the youngster still has a lot to offer and needs to improve.

“He did a great job, is a great moment for a young kid to score a hat-trick for a club like this but he needs to focus on the next match - this is already in the past - and prepare for the next game. The important thing is to win and he helped us, he is doing a very good season and that’s it. I already spoke about this. We have to be careful with the young kids. Was a really good job today. He has a lot to improve,” Amorim said as quoted by Manchester Evening News.