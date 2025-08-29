Alejandro Garnacho set to join Chelsea after fallout with Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim Alejandro Garnacho will part ways with Manchester United in the upcoming days as his transfer to Chelsea is almost imminent. The London club will release Christopher Nkunku, who is set to join AC Milan. The move will alow Chelsea to complete Garnacho signing.

London:

Chelsea are set to complete the high-profile signing of Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United in a deal that marks a significant moment in both clubs' transfer windows. The 21-year-old Argentine international had been told by United head coach Ruben Amorim to find a new club at the end of last season, and he now makes the move to Stamford Bridge for a reported fee that includes a 10% sell-on clause.

The deal, worth around £25 million, makes Garnacho the fourth most lucrative sale in United's history, only Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, and Angel Di Maria have fetched more. Garnacho’s departure will also help United comply with Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules, as he counts as a homegrown player following his arrival from Atletico Madrid’s academy in 2020.

For Chelsea, Garnacho’s arrival continues a trend of heavy investment in attacking talent since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over the club. With wingers alone, Chelsea have spent over £500 million in the past three years, rising to more than £650 million when strikers are included, factoring in add-ons.

Nkunku set for AC Milan challenge

However, the club has also been active on the sales front. The imminent departure of Christopher Nkunku to AC Milan for an initial £32 million will bring Chelsea’s summer sales to at least £263.2 million, which is a new Premier League record. Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson is also in discussions over a loan-to-buy switch to Bayern Munich.

These sales are not just financial housekeeping. Following a €31 million UEFA fine and sanctions requiring a positive net transfer balance, Chelsea have needed to offload players to remain compliant with European regulations, particularly to register new signings for Champions League competition.

Meanwhile, Garnacho’s exit follows a tense end to his time at Old Trafford. He last featured in the Europa League final loss to Tottenham and was left out of the club’s U.S. tour. Alongside fellow exiled players like Jadon Sancho and Antony, he trained separately from Amorim’s main squad