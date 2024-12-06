Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr live streaming: How to watch Ronaldo vs Benzema Saudi Pro League clash in India on TV?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr live streaming details

The biggest football stars are set to clash when high-flying Al-Ittihad host Al-Nassr in the blockbuster Saudi Pro League 2024 game on Friday night. Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo takes on his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema while two former Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Fabinho clash against each other in a treat for the fans.

Al-Ittihad are enjoying a red-hot form in the domestic league this season with 11 wins in 12 games and will look to extend their lead in the points table with another win. Al-Nassr are also in the race for the title with 7 wins and just 8 points behind the leaders in the Saudi Pro League points table.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr live streaming and telecast

When is the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr football game scheduled?

The high-voltage Saudi Pro League game between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad will be played on Friday, December 6.

At what time does the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr football game begin?

The Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr football game will begin at 10:30 pm IST.​

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr football game venue

The Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr football game will be played at the King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah.

Where can you watch the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr football game match live on TV?

Indian fans can enjoy a live telecast of the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr football game on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.

Where can you watch the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr football game live online in India?

Indian football fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr football game online on the SonyLiv application and website.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr​ predicted playing XI

Al-Ittihad: Predrag Rajkovic; Shanqeeti, Dabilo Pereira, Kadesh, Mitaj; Fabinho, N'Golo Kante; Hawsawi, Houssem Aouar, Steven Bergwijn; Karim Benzema.

Al-Nassr: Bento; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Lajami, Aymeric Laporte, Boushal; Marcelo Brozovic, Abdullah Alkhaibari; Angelo, Otavio, Sadio Mane; Cristiano Ronaldo.