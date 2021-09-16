Thursday, September 16, 2021
     
AIFF president Praful Patel meets Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Sports secretary Ravi Mittal and Sports Authority of India's director general Sandip Pradhan were also present during the meeting.

New Delhi Published on: September 16, 2021 13:19 IST
All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel on Thursday called on Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and briefed him about the upcoming international tournaments the country is hosting.

The AIFF president updated the honourable minister on the forthcoming major international events which are to be held in India in 2022 viz. the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 scheduled to kick off in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune from January 20 onwards and the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 to be held from October 11, 2022, the AIFF said in a release.

Sports secretary Ravi Mittal and Sports Authority of India's director general Sandip Pradhan were also present during the meeting alongside AIFF general secretary Kushal Das and his deputy Abhishek Yadav.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Monday had announced fixtures for the first 11 rounds of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season. 

The season will once again return to Goa's three iconic stadiums this winter, featuring 115 games starting November 19.

ATK Mohun Bagan will face Kerala Blasters in the opening game of the tournament.

