23 red cards in one game: Chaos erupted during Cruzeiro vs Minerao clash in Brazil | WATCH

New Delhi:

Cruzeiro secured a 1-0 victory over Atletico Mineiro in the Campeonato Mineiro final in Belo Horizonte on Sunday, but the celebration was eclipsed by an unprecedented on-field brawl. The clash involved players, substitutes, and coaching staff from both teams and resulted in 23 red cards, setting a new record for Brazilian football.

The incident erupted late in the match when Minerao keeper Everson aggressively challenged Cruzeiro midfielder Christian, bringing him to the ground with both knees striking his head. Christian’s teammates immediately intervened and within moments, the altercation escalated into a full-scale fight that spread across the pitch. Military police were called in to restore order as the confrontation extended for more than a minute.

Minerao forward Hulk, who participated in the melee, was seen striking an opponent on the back of the head before being kicked in the chest. He was one of the 23 players shown the red card. Referee Matheus Delgado Candancan issued all red cards after the final whistle, with 12 players from Cruzeiro and 11 from Minerao sent off. Everson and Christian received direct red cards for the initial clash, while the remaining 21 were punished for their involvement in the brawl. This surpassed the previous record of 22 red cards in Brazilian football, which had stood since a 1954 match between Portuguesa and Botafogo.

Hulk, Tite reflect on chaos

Meanwhile, after the game, Hulk spoke about the violent scenes despite his own involvement. Calling it regrettable, the former Zenit forward spoke about the repercussions.

“It's regrettable. I have never seen violence like that in any football game. We cannot set that example because it ends up having repercussions all around the world,” Hulk told local media.

Cruzeiro coach Tite shifted the focus to his team and supporters. “I may lack competence at times but respect for the fans, the work, the dignity, the honesty, that's what counts.”

While Cruzeiro celebrated their state championship of Minas Gerais, attention quickly turned to their Serie A campaign. The team, currently 19th in the league, is set to face Flamengo on Wednesday. The match will be remembered as much for Cruzeiro’s title as for the record-breaking disciplinary chaos that unfolded in the final moments.