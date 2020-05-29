UEFA contemplating decision to play remainder of Champions League, Europa league at one venue

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES UEFA

Getafe president Angel Torres on Friday said that UEFA is currently contemplating the idea of finishing off the remainder of 2019/20 season of the Champions League and Europa League, starting from its quarter-final round, all at one venue.

Both the leagues were halted in March owing to the coronavirus pandemic when the tournament was into its last-16. While Champions League final was slated to held in Instabul with Turkey all set to stage the summit clash, the Europa League final was scheduled to happen in Gdansk.

“UEFA’s idea is to play the Champions League and Europa League, starting from the quarter-finals, across one match in one venue although nothing has been confirmed yet,” Torres told Spanish radio station Cadena COPE on Friday.

“They will come to a decision on June 17 (when the executive committee meets).”

The format of both the tournament includes one home and away match each in the knockout round with the final being a on-off affair at a neutral venue.

UEFA said: “A working group has been set up with the participation of representatives from the leagues and clubs to examine calendar solutions and format options that would allow for the completion of the current season.

“A variety of options are being looked at and no decisions have been made at this stage.”

Getafe is part of the Europa League tournament where they are slated to play Inter Milan in the last 16. The first leg was cancelled after Torres had criticised the fixture owing to the venue which was in Italy, the then centre of the pandemic in Europe. It was for the same reason that Sevilla's first-leg afainst AS Roam was postponed.

