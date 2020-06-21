Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga: Watch RSO vs RMA Live football match online

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga: Watch RSO vs RMA La Liga live football match online on Facebook.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga: Real Madrid will be approaching the game against Real Sociedad with high morales as Barcelona dropped points against Sevilla in the game earlier this week. The game between the two sides ended in a goalless draw, and a win for Real Madrid would take them to the top of the league. Zinedine Zidane's side registered a 3-0 victory over Valencia in their first game post the league's restart and would aim to build upon the momentum. However, Sociedad remains motivated for a Champions League spot - especially after Sevilla dropped points. A win for Real Sociedad would take them only one point behind the fourth position. You can watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming La Liga match on the official La Liga page on Facebook.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga live streaming in India:

When is the La Liga match Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid?

The La Liga match Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid will take place on Friday, June 21 2020.

Where is the La Liga match Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid being played?

The La Liga match Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid will be played at the Reale Arena.

What are the timings of La Liga match Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid?

The La Liga match Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga match Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid?

The La Liga match Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid will not be broadcasted on television in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga match Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid?

The La Liga match Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid will live stream on La Liga Facebook page and Real Madrid Facebook page.

