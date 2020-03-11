Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming Champions League: Watch PSG vs BVB live football match

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Paris Saint Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming Champions League: PSG vs BVB live football match on SonyLIV

Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming Champions League: The blockbuster second leg of Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund will take place on March 12 under closed doors, without fans due to coronavirus outbreak. PSG said they took note of the decision and said the club remains “fully mobilized to organize the match in the best possible conditions." In the first leg, Dortmund's wonderboy Eric Halland scored a brace to keep German giants on top with 2-1 win. While it will be a difficult task for Dortmund to stop PSG's attack comprising Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Icardi in the second leg in Paris. PSG will miss the services of Thiago Silva in the crucial tie as he is ruled out due to injury during the practice session.

