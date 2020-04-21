Mohun Bagan declared I-League champions, no relegation

Image Source : TWITTER/INDIANFOOTBALL Mohun Bagan have been declared the champions of the I-League, with no relegation taking place in this season.

The 2019-20 season of I-League has been concluded by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with Mohun Bagan declared as champions.

AIFF's League Committee, following a meeting on Saturday, had sent its recommendations to the Executive Committee in light of the COVID-19 pandemic which have been approved.

Since the league is not completed, no team will be relegated to the Second Division I-League, while the prize money -- apart from Mohun Bagan's share -- will be given equally to the remaining 10 teams.

"The Executive Committee agreed with the conclusions and the recommendations of the League Committee that this was a force majeure circumstance and the AIFF and all stakeholders must focus on a priority basis on safety and health aspects of players, officials and fans. In fact, there is still no certainty of when sporting activities including football can be resumed across the country," said an AIFF media release.

All youth leagues in the current season -- the Sub-Junior League, the Junior League, the Elite League, and the U-17 Khelo India Girls League -- have been concluded due to coronavirus outbreak and will start afresh from 2020-21 season.

The AIFF further said it waits to discuss with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to understand the feasibility of organising a shorter duration tournament next season with 2nd division clubs for qualification to the I-League 2020-21.

