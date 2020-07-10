Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United star Paul Pogba targets Europa League, FA Cup glory

Manchester United playmaker Paul Pogba has set his eyes on winning silverware this season as they remain in contention for lifting FA Cup and Europa League titles.

The Red Devils have been on a roll after the coronavirus stoppage and Thursday's 3-0 win over Aston Villa was the 17th game they remained unbeaten across competitions.

Also, they became the first Premier League team to win four successive matches with a margin of three goals. Pogba stated they are happy with their recent performances but said winning titles at the end of the season remains a priority.

"We're really pleased with ourselves but we know we have to carry on," Pogba told Sky Sports after the end of the match. "We talk before the game, we talk in training that we have to carry on. That's what Manchester is.

"It's a big club and we want to keep the level up always. I've been injured for a very long time. I focused on myself to get back and help the team as much as I can.

"This year we have two goals: to go for the Europa League and the FA Cup. So, we focus on that," he added.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also urged the team to listen to Pogba's rallying cry with respect to winning titles. The Norwegian believes his team can challenge for Premier League next season despite behind so far away from champions Liverpool in the current campaign.

"I'm sure Man United will mount a challenge and get back to winning the league," Solskjaer after the game. "When that's going happen is up to every single one who's here and how quickly we can make this process go.

"We're developing as a team, improving and we've come a long way in one season, so let's take Paul's word into the dressing room and expect and demand more every single day."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage