Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Incredible things happen: Luis Suarez feels Neymar's 'complicated' return to Barcelona may occur

Striker Luis Suarez talked about Barcelona's transfer strategy for the upcoming season. The Catalan giants are heavily linked with Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez as he supposed to replace the ageing Suarez in the squad. Neymar's return has always been a talk of the town in Barcelona, the Brazillian left the Blaugraunas in 2017 for PSG and since then he has been trying hard to come back to the club.

Suarez feels that the current situation has affected the football world, which makes the Neymar transfer complicated at this stage but it may still occur.

“I think that all great players are always welcome and Ney, everyone knows what kind of player he is: the love that this club has for him. He knows the love that the fans and our teammates have [for him], it is true that the situation that the world is living now, not only in soccer, makes it complicated, but nothing is impossible in soccer, because incredible things happen, so that possibility may occur,” Suarez told Mundo Deportivito.

The Uruguayan also said if Martinez comes to Barcelona, then he will be ready to help him adjust in the team.

“He is a player who has been performing at a high level in Italy, something that is not easy coming from Argentina,” Suarez said.

“If he comes, I am here to help him. He is a young player who also needs to have experienced people at his side. It is not easy to come to Barça and play like [it is] nothing. One must learn different concepts that one is not used to. I am always there to help all the new players, be it a '9', a winger or whatever.”

Suarez also talked about the link-up with Antoine Griezmann, who has not been up to the mark in his first season at Barcelona. Suarez said it's not easy to adapt in Barcelona and Griezmann understands it and he has the team support.

“He has a way of being that is very welcome and well-liked,” Suarez explained.

“Antoine has had a difficult time because things did not turn out as he wanted, but he has had our support. Sometimes, when they substitute you, your self-esteem goes down a little, not only for him but for everyone, and that's why your colleagues are there to advise you. One who has been in the club for many years knows how difficult it is to get to a club like Barcelona and the requirement is maximum, every three days. [It] does not allow you to enjoy a great game on the weekend [because] if Tuesday or Wednesday you draw and you play a bad game, there is criticism, and you have to learn to live with the demand that is Barça and Antoine understands it. He talks to many of his teammates, he knows how difficult it is to get to this club,” Suarez said.

