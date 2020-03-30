Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lionel Messi confirms Barcelona players will take 70 per cent pay cuts due to coronavirus pandemic

Lionel Messi on Monday confirmed on Instagram that Barcelona players will take 70 per cent pay cuts due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in Spain.

Messi also said that the players will also contribute so that other employees in the club can be paid 100 per cent salary.

The Barcelona captain gave the statement: "We fully understand that this is an exceptional situation and we are always the first ones to help the club when asked.

The statement further said: "Much has been written and said about the Barcelona team in regards to the salaries of the players during this state of emergency.

"We want to clarify that our will has always been to take a cut in the salary we receive, because we fully understand that this is an exceptional situation and we are always the first ones to help the club when asked.

"Therefore, it does not surprise us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under pressure to do something we always knew we would do.

"The agreement has been delayed for a few days because we were looking for a formula to help the club and its workers during these difficult times.

"Apart from the reduction of 70 per cent from our salary, we will also make contributions so that club employees can collect 100 per cent of their salary while this situation lasts.

"We do not want to say goodbye without sending an affectionate greeting and a lot of strength to all those having a hard time in these very difficult times, as well as to all those who patiently await the end of this crisis in their homes.

"Very soon we are going to get out of this and we will all do it together."

Striker Luis Suarez also shared the same on his Instagram to show support to the club in order to reduce losses.

Barcelona had decided to join hands with the Catalonia government in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak and will provide masks so that people can wear them and stay safe from the deadly virus. The masks are set to be supplied to nursing homes so that doctors and nurses can make use of them to treat the patients.