Goswami will always remain the golden boy of Indian football: Fortunato

Franco Fortunato, a member of the 1962 Asian Games gold medal-winning team, has said that Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami will remain the 'golden boy' of Indian football forever.

The legendary Goswami, captain of the 1962 Asian Games football gold medal winning India team, breathed his last in Kolkata on Thursday evening. He was 82.

"Chuni Goswami was the golden boy, and he will remain the golden boy of Indian football forever. Period," Fortunato was quoted as saying by the All India Football Federation (AIFF)'s official website, www.the-aiff.com.

"On the field, he was total magic -- a complete player. He could dribble, he could shoot, he could pass. His ball control was amazing. He could mesmerize fans and even opponents. The team that won the gold medal in the 1962 Asian Games was a fantastic bunch. But Chuni was above all. He was a treat to watch. He was pure entertainment, a complete package. He was our captain, our darling," said Fortunato who played 25 times for India.

"Off the field, Chuni was a true gentleman. He was gentle, extremely well-mannered, and articulate. He was accepted in all circles and could speak on any subject for hours. He could hypnotise audiences, both on and off the field."

"We were in constant touch till recent times. I got a chance to meet him for a Bollywood film shooting in our coach Rahim-saab's memory. That forward line of Chuni, PK (Late P.K. Banerjee), and (Tulsidas) Balaram was just deadly," he added.

Talking about Goswami's exceptional qualities, he said: "One of Chuni's exceptional qualities on the field was that off the ball, he could draw away players from you. The timing of his runs was amazing and defenders also ran with him even if he didn't have the ball.

"And with the ball, he took the defenders with him, making them chase shadows for most times.

"In the 1962 Asian Games, he played the captain's role to perfection. There was no bossing around and he had that uncanny ability to read people's minds. Together with coach the Late Rahim-saab, he led from the front.

"He was in sublime form all throughout the Asian Games. I am often asked to describe him as a player. I can only say -- he could score anytime and from anywhere. He was a match-winner. We were lucky to have him."

Fortunato was Goswami's partner in the Indian team for nine years. Goswami played 50 matches for India as a footballer from 1956 to 1964. All his life, he plied his trade for Mohun Bagan.

Goswami was an able all-rounder for the Bengal cricket team, leading them to the Ranji Trophy final in 1971/72.

He represented Bengal in 46 matches between 1962 and 1973 and scored 1,592 runs and also took 47 wickets.

