Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ex-Liverpool striker Michael Robinson passes away

Former Liverpool striker Michael Robinson, who later on went to become a well-known commentator in Spain, has died aged 61.

Robinson joined Liverpool from Brighton and Hove Albion in August 1983 following previous spells at Preston North End -- where he began to make his name -– and Manchester City.

He spent 18 months with the Reds, making 42 appearances and scoring 12 goals during the 1983-84 season as Joe Fagan's team lifted the league title, European Cup and League Cup.

Kenny Dalglish has paid his respects to former Liverpool forward Michael Robinson, who has passed away at the age of 61.

Following the announcement of Robinson's passing on Tuesday, Sir Dalglish sent his thoughts to Robinson's family and a tribute to his old teammate.

"I am deeply saddened by the news that Michael has passed away and my sympathies go out to his wife Chris and their two children, Liam and Aimee," he said.

Mark Lawrenson, who was Robinson's teammate, told the club's website: "Robbo was such a whole-hearted player."

"He would give you absolutely everything and he wouldn't try to do things that he couldn't.

"He wasn't a Rush or a Dalglish, he was Michael Robinson, and he played a big part for us during that treble season," he added.

Robinson, who also represented the Republic of Ireland at the international level, later embarked on a new adventure in Spain which would change the course of his life.

Having concluded his playing career with Osasuna, he remained in the country and became a hugely popular television commentator, pundit and presenter for many years after his retirement.

