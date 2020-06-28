Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Leicester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup Live Streaming in India: Watch Chelsea vs Leicester live football match

Leicester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup Live Streaming in India: Chelsea will return to action later today when they take on Leicester City in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup. The side received a huge boost earlier this week when they defeated Manchester City 2-1 in the Premier League to strengthen their claim for a top-4 finish in the table. Chelsea remains only one point behind the third-placed Leicester. In the FA Cup, Manchester United has already made their way into the semifinals with a 2-1 win over Norwich City on Saturday. The remaining matches will be played today, with Arsenal taking on Sheffield United and Manchester City travelling to Newcastle. Lampard's men will be aiming to capitalize on the momentum with a win over the Foxes. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup Live Streaming in India online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony Ten 2 HD.

When is the FA Cup match Leicester City vs Chelsea?

The FA Cup match Leicester City vs Chelsea will take place on Sunday, June 28 2020.

What are the timings of FA Cup match Leicester City vs Chelsea?

The FA Cup match Leicester City vs Chelsea will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Where is the FA Cup match Leicester City vs Chelsea being played?

The FA Cup match Leicester City vs Chelsea will be played at the King Power Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the FA Cup match Leicester City vs Chelsea?

The FA Cup match between Leicester City vs Chelsea will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the FA Cup match Leicester City vs Chelsea?

The FA Cup match between Leicester City vs Chelsea will live stream on SonyLIV.

