Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Liga Live Streaming in India: Watch Barca vs Celta live football match online 

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Liga Live Streaming in India: The La Liga title race is getting intense with every match of Real Madrid and Barcelona. On Saturday, the Catalan giants visit a red-hot Celta Vigo trying to keep the pressure on Real Madrid at the top of the standings. Barcelona and Madrid are tied on points but Madrid, which visits last-place Espanyol on Sunday, are ahead on tiebreakers. Celta are near the relegation zone but is coming off two straight victories, including a 6-0 rout at Alaves. Celta have an old-habit to produce big upsets in La Liga and if they did it to Barcelona on Friday, then it will surely put the Catalan giants on the backfoot of the title race. Barcelona are struggling to play attacking footballs since La Liga resumption with Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann scoring no goals in the past three games.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Liga Live Streaming in India:

When is the La Liga match between Ceta Vigo vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Ceta Vigo vs Barcelona will take place on Saturday, June 27 2020.

Where is the La Liga match between Ceta Vigo vs Barcelona being played?

The La Liga match between Ceta Vigo vs Barcelona will be played at the Municipal de Balaidos.

What are the timings of La Liga match between Ceta Vigo vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Ceta Vigo vs Barcelona will start at 01.30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga match between Ceta Vigo vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Ceta Vigo vs Barcelona will not be broadcasted on television in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga match between Ceta Vigo vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Ceta Vigo vs Barcelona will live stream on La Liga Facebook page.

