Apart from Lionel Messi, I hadn't seen a player who drove with ball like Ronaldo: Oscar Garcia

Former Barcelona striker Oscar Garcia said that only Lionel Messi has the abilities and skill-set to do what Brazilian great Ronaldo did.

Ronaldo, who is more famous for his time at Real Madrid, played a season for Barcelona in 1996-97 campaign. The legendary striker netted 47 goals and grabbed limelight from all over the world for his extraordinary show at Barcelona.

The Brazillian great won the coveted Ballon d'Or twice in his career - 1997, 2002. Garcia who played alongside Ronaldo at Barcelona shared his experience of observing him closely.

"I was lucky to be very close to him for some of his goals, I saw how fast he was moving, it was even difficult to catch him to celebrate goals, he was still at the same speed," Garcia told Marca.

"From his very first training sessions we saw that he was a different player and that he was going to help us a lot.

"You just knew he was going to be a world star, and he was, but what caught my attention most was his humility, he treated everyone the same and was always smiling and joking, he gained confidence very quickly."

Oscar further claimed that he hadn't seen a player with Ronaldo's abilities until Messi arrived.

"Until the arrival of Messi, I hadn't seen a player who drove with the ball at that speed. I have only seen him and Messi do that."

"I have been fortunate to have many great team-mates, but without a doubt Ronaldo is in the top three," said Garcia.

Recently, Brazil great Ronaldo has rated Lionel Messi as the best player in the world at the moment. When asked to name his top five current football players, Ronaldo named Liverpool star Mohammed Salah, Real Madrid's Eden Hazard and Paris Saint Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe apart from Messi.

