Aaditya Thackeray vows to make U-17 Women's WC in Navi Mumbai grand success

Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday expressed happiness that Navi Mumbai would be hosting the semi-finals and final of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and said they were committed to making the games a grand success.

"Super thrilled to know that the Finals, Semi-Finals, Quarter-Finals of the @FIFAcom U17 Women's World Cup will be held in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. We are committed to make it a grand success. Thank You @praful_patelji," tweeted Aaditya, who is the President of Mumbai District Football Association.

Navi Mumbai will host the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup on November 21 for which five host cities, including soccer-mad Kolkata, were unveiled on Tuesday by the organising committee.

The tournament kicks off on November 2, with the final slated to be held on November 21. The quarterfinals will be played on November 12 and 13, while the semifinals will be

held on November 17.

The Thackeray scion is also an office-bearer of Western India Football Association.