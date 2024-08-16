Zimbabwe and UAE show interest to host Women's T20 World Cup 2024 after BCCI rejected offer

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian cricket team with the T20 World Cup 2023 trophy

Zimbabwe and United Arab Emirates have emerged as new contenders to host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. After India rejected the offer, the ICC continues to look for a new venue to host the World Cup which is scheduled to take place in Bangladesh from October 3.

Due to the protests against the previous government and security concerns, the ICC is reportedly looking to host the ninth edition of the tournament outside Bangladesh. The ICC approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) but Secretary Jay Shah rejected the offer citing the rainy season as a reason.

The UAE have also expressed their interest in hosting the tournament as a neutral venue. Both the UAE and Zimbabwe have not qualified to participate in this edition of the T20 World Cup but are interested in hosting the tournament to boost their standings in world cricket.

Zimbabwe previously hosted the Women's ODI World Cup in 2003 and recently hosted the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers as well. Zimbabwe is also scheduled to host the ICC Men's U19 World Cup with Namibia in 2026 and the next Women's ODI World Cup 2026 with South Africa and Namibia.

Harare Sports Club and Buwayo's Queens Sports Club are two high-standard venues in Zimbabwe and the weather also offers no issue in hosting the international tournament in October.

However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) remains positive about hosting the tournament and has reportedly asked for more time from ICC to get their house in order.

