ZIM vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight LIVE Cricket Score: South Africa look to limit ZIM early

New Delhi:

Game 51 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 sees South Africa taking on Zimbabwe. The two sides lock horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on March 1. The game will have no impact on the tournament as the Proteas have already qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament. On the other hand, Zimbabwe has been eliminated after they have failed to win a single game in the Super 8 stage of the competition so far. It is interesting to note that the Proteas top their group with two wins out of two. With four points to their name, South Africa will hope for their third straight win, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares against Zimbabwe, who have shown flares of brilliance in the early stages of the competition.

Speaking of Zimbabwe, after some positive performances in the group stage, the side was unable to replicate its form in the Super 8. With two matches played, Zimbabwe has registered defeats in both matches and has already been eliminated from the tournament. However, they will aim to go for a consolation win as they take on South Africa who show no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs