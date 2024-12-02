ZIM vs PAK 2nd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, pitch report, live streaming and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : X/PAKISTAN CRICKET Sikandar Raza and Salman Agha

The second T20I of the three-match series between Zimbabwe and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on December 3 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Pakistan are leading the series 1-0 after sealing the opener by 57 runs comfortably. Tayyab Tahir was the star for the visitors for his unbeaten 39-run knock off 25 balls that helped them post a formidable total on the board.

Zimbabwe are in a must-win situation to keep the series alive. They had won the first ODI as well in the previous series but ended up losing the last two to go down in the series 1-2. Sikandar Raza and his men would be keen on making a comeback and level the series. But they will have to play their best cricket in order to make a comeback.

ZIM vs PAK 2nd T20I Pitch Report

Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo has hosted 20 T20 matches so far in its history with 155 being the average first innings score. Interestingly, 236 is the highest team total at the venue and Zimbabwe posted it against Singapore. 95 is the lowest total registered by the Netherlands against Zimbabwe.

Bulawayo - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 20

Matches won batting first - 14

Matches won bowling first - 6

Average 1st innings score - 155

Highest total - 236 by Zimbabwe vs Singapore

Lowest total - 95 by Netherlands vs Zimbabwe

ZIM vs PAK 2nd T20I Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper - Usman Khan

Batters - Saim Ayub

All-Rounders - Sikandar Raza (C), Jahandad Khan, Agha Salman

Bowlers - Richard Ngarava, Abrar Ahmed, Blessing Muzarabani, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi (VC), Sufiyan Muqeem

Squads

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Brandon Mavuta, Faraz Akram

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan (wk), Salman Agha (c), Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haseebullah Khan, Arafat Minhas, Qasim Akram, Aamer Jamal, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hasnain

Live Telecast and streaming

There is no live telecast of the series between Zimbabwe and Pakistan in India. The live streaming is available on Fancode.