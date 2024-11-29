ZIM vs PAK 1st T20I pitch report: How will surface at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo play for series opener

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Haris Rauf and Sikandar Raza.

Zimbabwe and Pakistan are set to lock horns against each other in a three-match T20I series from December 1 onwards. After defeating Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series 2-1, Pakistan look to cap off the tour with another series win.

The two teams will face each other at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo for all of the three contests, as was the case in the ODIs. After losing the first match by 80 runs (DLS method), the Men in Green made a thumping comeback in the rest two matches - a 10-wicket victory was complimented by a 99-run win. The focus now shifts to the shorter format.

Pakistan will be led by Salman Agha as the newly-named white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan will be resting from the T20I squad. Babar Azam is also not in the T20I squad and was not part of the ODI set-up as well. Ahead of the first T20I between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, here is how the pitch is likely to behave in Bulawayo.

Queens Sports Club pitch report

The pitch at the Queens Sports Club offers a good balance for both batters and the bowlers. While run-scoring is not a hard task, the bowlers find enough at the venue to keep them in check. The average first innings score at the venue is 146 which suggests the surface offers enough in it for both the batters and the bowlers.

Queens Sports Club - The Numbers Game

T20I Matches Played - 10

Matches Won Batting First - 3

Matches Won Batting Second - 7

Average Score Batting First - 146

Highest Individual Innings - 101* by S R Taylor (United States) vs Jersey

Highest Team Innings - 201/6 (United States) vs Singapore

Lowest Team Innings - 69 (Singapore) vs United States

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 186/8 (Hong Kong) vs Papua New Guinea

Pakistan's T20I squad for Zimbabwe series:

Agha Salman (capt), Abbas Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Muqeem, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan

Zimbabwe's T20I squad for Pakistan series:

Sikandar Raza (Captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava