ZIM vs OMA T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Zimbabwe opt to bowl in their opener against Oman ZIM vs OMA T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Zimbabwe opted to bowl first in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener against Oman at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. Zimbabwe are placed with Oman in Group B and will look to get the best of them.

Zimbabwe begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Oman at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, with plenty at stake for both sides in Group B. After winning the toss, Zimbabwe opted to bowl first, backing their pace and spin attack to make early inroads on what is traditionally a balanced surface. Both teams entered the contest aware of the importance of a strong start in a tightly contested group. Zimbabwe enter the contest with the advantage of greater international experience and a squad that blends youth with seasoned campaigners. Their strength lies in a varied bowling attack capable of exploiting early movement with the new ball and applying pressure through spin in the middle overs. Zimbabwe will be keen on their top order providing stability, allowing the middle order the freedom to accelerate.

Oman, however, have built a reputation as a competitive Associate side, particularly in the T20 format. They thrive on disciplined batting and sharp fielding, often punching above their weight against higher-ranked teams. Oman’s batters will look to maximise the powerplay while avoiding unnecessary risks, while their bowlers aim to keep things tight and force errors. The pitch in Colombo is expected to be relatively balanced, with some assistance for spinners as the game progresses. Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first, given the possibility of dew later in the evening.

With valuable points on offer in Group B, both Zimbabwe and Oman will be focused on starting their World Cup journey on a positive note. A competitive battle is on the cards, with momentum from this opener potentially proving crucial in the race for qualification.