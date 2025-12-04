Zak Crawley reveals how England players reacted after Joe Root's maiden Test century in Australia Joe Root scored his maiden Test century in Australia in the pink-ball Test at the Gabba. The cricketer was under immense pressure leading up to the match, given that England are 1-0 down in the five-match series, but Root played to his merit to complete the milestone.

Brisbane:

Joe Root’s 12-year wait finally ended with a scintillating century against Australia in the second Ashes Test of the series at the Gabba. He had never scored a ton in the Down Under and there was immense pressure on the former England captain to score at least one before he leaves Australia in the ongoing summer. At Gabba, when he walked out to bat, England were reduced to 5/2 as Mitchell Starc was breathing fire.

However, the pressure meant nothing to Root, who first stitched a 117-run partnership with Zak Crawley and later some important ones with Harry Brook and Ben Stokes. He eventually reached the three-figure milestone in the third session of the day and breathed a sigh of relief, as his celebration suggested. Meanwhile, Crawley explained how the dressing room reacted after the cricketer finally entered the room.

“We were talking about it for ages before he got there and when he did, we were so chuffed for him. So was everyone in the ground. It was a great moment. I saw him in the changing room and he was his usual self, so humble and not trying to make a big deal of it, but I am sure inside he is pretty delighted. He has never mentioned it once. Nobody has mentioned it to him but it must have been in his head,” Crawley said.

“The fact he can put that to one side and score that hundred shows what a class act he is and how tough he is. Everyone sees the talent but not many see the inner steel he has,” he added.

England finish well to be on the driver’s seat

England were reduced to 264/9 at one stage. Mitchell Starc claimed six wickets and following which, it felt that only a matter of time was left before England would be bundled. However, Root and Jofra Archer had different plans as they launched a counterattack to help England finish the day 325/9.