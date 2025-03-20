Zaheer Khan reflects on MS Dhoni's legacy in the IPL ahead of new season Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan took centre stage and talked about former India skipper MS Dhoni's legacy in the IPL after he was asked for a sea of blue in Lucknow for the clash against CSK.

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League); the 18th edition of the tournament kicks off with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener of the tournament on March 22.

With the start of the new season, many eyes would be set upon five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the side will hope to add yet another accolade to their cabinet. As has been the case for several years, the fans would be gathering to witness former India skipper MS Dhoni in action. The 43-year-old has been a stalwart for the franchise, representing them and even leading them to five IPL titles throughout his career.

With many rumours circulating over whether this could be Dhoni’s last IPL season, former India pacer Zaheer Khan took centre stage and reflected on the legacy of MS Dhoni. “See as long as MS Dhoni is playing it will be like that. The love and the affection that is present should be there. So, as long as he plays, it will remain the same,” Zaheer told the media.

It is interesting to note that Chennai Super Kings will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign by taking on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. Both sides will lock horns in game 3 of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 23. Interestingly, both MI and CSK failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the IPL in 2024.

Where MI finished in last place in the standings, CSK finished in fifth place, barely missing out on the playoffs. However, with a revamped squad for both the teams, both MI and CSK will hope to put in a good performance in the upcoming edition of the IPL and get their hands on their record-extending sixth title.