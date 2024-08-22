Thursday, August 22, 2024
     
Zaheer Khan in talks with Lucknow Super Giants for mentor's role: Report

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has been in demand among franchises for a senior role and Lucknow Super Giants are seemingly the top contender to snap him up as their mentor. The Super Giants have been without a mentor since Gautam Gambhir left the franchise in 2023.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2024 10:41 IST
Zaheer Khan has been involved with the Mumbai Indians as
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Zaheer Khan has been involved with the Mumbai Indians as director of cricket and global head of development in the past seven years

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has been in demand as a few franchises have shown interest in acquiring his services in a senior role as part of the support staff ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL. Zaheer, who was director of cricket for the Mumbai Indians from 2018-2022, was elevated to the role of global head of development for the franchise, overlooking the team's operations across various leagues SA20, ILT20 and MLC and not just the IPL.

However, it seems like the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are keen to snap up Zaheer as the team mentor, a position, which has been vacant since Gautam Gambhir returned to Kolkata Knight Riders before IPL 2024. As per an ESPNCricinfo report, LSG want to involve Zaheer in scouting and player-development programmes as well, thus widening his area of work.

Zaheer, who has 102 wickets to his name in the IPL, has played 100 matches in the cash-rich league for MI, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the then Delhi Daredevils. Zaheer finished his IPL career at the Delhi team where he led the franchise in 2016-17 before retiring from all formats of the game.

f the signing comes through, Zaheer will be joining the likes of Justin Langer, Pravin Tambe, Adam Voges and Lance Klusener in a star-studded backroom staff for the Super Giants.

While Gambhir left LSG after the 2023 edition, bowling coach Morne Morkel parted ways with the side after the 2024 season having joined Team India in the bowling coach role.

Elsewhere, teams like Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings too are on the hunt for new coaches. The Capitals and Ricky Ponting parted ways and hence the 2020 finalists are on the lookout for a new head coach while the Punjab Kings are understood to be hunting for an Indian name after having Trevor Bayliss at the helm for the last couple of years. 

