Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with RJ Mahvash enjoying IND vs NZ CT Final, pics go viral: Know all about her Star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted with RJ Mahavesh in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai. The 28-year-old is said to be a radio jockey and also produced films. She completed her studies at Jamia Millia Islamia.

Out-of-favour India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted enjoying the Champions Trophy final at Dubai International Stadium. He was part of the national team during the T20 World Cup 2024 but hasn’t donned the national jersey since. Nevertheless, that didn’t stop him from coming to the stadium and cheering for his teammates in the final against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Chahal was accompanied by RJ Mahavesh and a photo of them went viral on the internet. Recently, several media reports claimed that the leg-spinner went through a divorce with Dhanashree Verma, who’s a choreographer by profession.

Mahavesh meanwhile is associated with Radio Mirchi and has over eight million subscribers on YouTube. The 28-year-old has more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram and has earned her reputation as an influencer on social media. According to her Instagram bio, Mahavesh has also produced films and her next project is Section 108. On the other hand, she has completed her studies in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia.

Mahavesh previously collaborated with the likes of Suresh Raina and Chris Gayle among others in the Legends League Cricket (LLC). Apart from that, she has interviewed plenty of Bollywood actors. She also went viral multiple times, including once for dancing inside an aeroplane that was filled with passengers. She is also known for making prank videos on her YouTube channel.

India in good position to win Champions Trophy

New Zealand posted 251 runs in the first innings. Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell scored a half-century each to help the team post a respectable total on the board. For India, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each.

Rohit Sharma started the chase with a cluster of boundaries. The India captain led by example, scoring a half-century and that set the platform for the team to go on and chase the total in Dubai.