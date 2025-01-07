Yuzvendra Chahal shares another cryptic post amidst divorce rumours with Dhanashree Verma

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yuzvendra Chahal.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been in the headlines of late. Chahal has become the talk of the town ever since his divorce rumours from his wife Dhanashree Verma.

Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot in 2020 in a lavish ceremony. The two made the bond of their relationship known on social media too. Chahal has reportedly deleted pictures with Dhanashree from his social media.

He has now shared another cryptic post on his Instagram account. "Silence is a profound melody, for those who can hear it above all the noise," he shared attributing the quote to Socrates.

He had earlier shared a cryptic post on January 4 too. "Hard work spotlights the character of people. You know your journey. You know your pain. You know what all you have done to reach here. The world knows. You stand tall. You have worked with all your sweat to make your father and your mother proud. Keep standing tall like a proud son always," he had written in a post.

The couple have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, which had intensified the rumours.

Chahal has played 72 ODIs and 80 T20Is so far. His last game for India came in August 2023 against West Indies in a T20I. Chahal was part of India's T20 World Cup 2024 winning squad but did not get to play a match.

He was roped in by Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore after he was released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Chahal was paid Rs 6.50 crore by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. He had earlier been part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians.