Yuzvendra Chahal pens motivational note after Punjab Kings' second place finish in IPL 2025 Star Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took centre stage and posted a heartfelt note about his side's campaign in the recently concluded IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. He took to Instagram to post his message.

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings’ IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 campaign ended in heartbreak. The side, led by Shreyas Iyer, put in exceptional performances throughout the season, finishing in first place in the standings and qualifying for the knockout stages.

The side took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in qualifier 1 of the competition, where they faced a defeat. Furthermore, they went on to defeat Mumbai Indians in qualifier 2 and made their way into the final, where they faced RCB once more in the summit clash of the tournament.

PBKS once again failed to defeat RCB, as Rajat Patidar’s men scripted history, clinching their first-ever IPL title. After Punjab’s heartbreaking loss in the final, Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt note, talking about his side’s campaign.

"This IPL season has been such an amazing experience. This team is full of grit, passion and unwavering sportsmanship and we showcased the same on the field. The hunger continues and we will conquer this battle and this war next year for sure,” Chahal posted on Instagram.

"Special thanks to my teammates and my humble gratitude to the management and each member of the support staff. A big thank you to the Punjab fans for your amazing support throughout the tournament,” he added.

Chahal was an important part of PBKS’ IPL 2025 campaign

It is worth noting that Punjab Kings roped in Yuzvendra Chahal for Rs 18 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Throughout the season, Chahal played 14 matches for Punjab Kings, where the star spinner took 16 wickets to his name.

Chahal’s inclusion in the side helped Punjab Kings reach their second-ever IPL final. The last time Punjab had reached the IPL final before 2025 was in 2014, where they lost the summit clash to Kolkata Knight Riders. Furthermore, despite their best efforts, they failed to win the clash against RCB as well.