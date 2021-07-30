Yuzvendra Chahal, K Gowtham test positive for COVID-19: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP Yuzvendra Chahal of India

Indian spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and K Gowtham have tested positive for COVID in Sri Lanka, just three days after all-rounder Krunal Pandya infected the virus, according to a report.

India lost the T20I series 1-2 after several players of the squad had to be isolated owing to Krunal's infection. Chahal and Gowtham were among his close contacts, who were isolated.

Along with Krunal, Gowtham and Chahal will also have to stay back in Colombo for the time being, reported ESPNCricinfo.

The eight players who were in close contact with Krunal were -- Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, and Gowtham.

Krunal's brother Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar and Ishan Kishan will return to the country along with the other members of the Indian contingent. However, England-bound players Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav will stay back in Colombo and fly out to the UK soon.

The Indian team on Thursday finished the Sri Lanka assignment, which initially was delayed due to multiple COVID-19 cases in the Sri Lankan camp. The ODI series was delayed by five days and then the second T20I had to be deferred by a day after Krunal tested positive for the virus.