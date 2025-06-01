Yuzvendra Chahal injury update: Will star spinner play in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2? What we know Yuzvendra Chahal has been on the sidelines since last featuring for Punjab Kings in their clash against Rajasthan Royals on May 18. He has missed three consecutive games due to his wrist injury. Chahal is having an impressive season with 14 wickets from 12 matches.

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings are hoping for Yuzvendra Chahal to make a comeback in the Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, June 1. Chahal has been on the sidelines due to his wrist injury after last playing on May 18 in the league stage against Rajasthan Royals. He has missed the next three consecutive games, including the Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In Chahal's absence, Harpreet Brar has stepped up with three wickets in as many games, however, PBKS would receive a shot in their arm if the ace leg-spinner returns to action in the do-or-die Qualifier 2 against MI. He is having an impressive season with 14 wickets in 12 matches, including a hat-trick against Chennai Super Kings earlier in the season.

What is latest update on Yuzvendra Chahal?

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to play in the Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad. He trained with the Punjab team on the eve of the game on Saturday and also bowled. Chahal had a protection on his wrist threw balls and also bowled two overs in an empty net. He also played football and took catches, the report added.

Chahal had also bowled on the eve of Qualifier 1 during the training session but did not play against RCB. While there is no confirmation on the leg-spinner's return, there is optimism of his much-awaited comeback in the Qualifier 2.

Punjab hope to bounce back from Qualifier 1 drubbing

Punjab had lost their Qualifier 1 to RCB after their hard-hitting batting fell flat at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The Shreyas Iyer-led side was shot down for 101 as their aggressive approach didn't meet the desired approach on a green and seam-friendly pitch. RCB manoeuvred their way extremely well as they hunted down the total with eight wickets and 10 overs in hand.

Punjab now look to bounce back from their Q1 defeat as they bid to keep their maiden title hopes alive. The Ahmedabad surface offers good help to the batters and the Punjab batters would be eager to go if the surface holds true. PBKS bowling coach James Hopes wants his team to return to winning ways.

"Historically, Ahmedabad is a very good pitch and we know we're going to have to go quite hard and score quite quickly. It's not back to the drawing board by any means. We've worked two and a half months to get into a position where we get a second opportunity and we're going to have to use that second opportunity now," he said on the eve of the match.