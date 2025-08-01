Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence on cheating rumours amid divorce with Dhanashree: 'Had suicidal thoughts' Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has admitted that he had mental health issues during the divorce process with Dhanashree Verma, as there were claims of him cheating her. He also revealed that he used to cry for hours and also needed a break from cricket.

New Delhi:

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed that he suffered from mental health issues after facing cheating allegations amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree Verma. The couple got married in 2020 but got divorced earlier this year in March. The cracks had begun to appear in their marriage in the third year itself, but the couple decided to keep it between them. However, being called a 'cheater' during the divorce proceedings affected him a lot personally.

"I think when my divorce happened, people alleged me of being a cheater. I have never cheated in my life. I am not that kind of a person. You won't find anyone more loyal than me. I think from my heart for my closed ones, always. I do not demand, I always give. When people don't know anything, but they keep blaming me, so you start thinking [otherwise]," Chahal said while speaking to Raj Shamani on his Youtube channel.

I was tired of my life, used to cry for hours, reveals Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal also revealed that the intense public scrutiny during the divorce took such a serious toll on his mental health that he even had suicidal thoughts at times and used to cry for hours in his room. At the same time, the leg-spinner was also playing a lot of cricket then and desperately needed a break from the sport.

"I had suicidal thoughts, I was tired of my life, I used to cry for 2 hours. I used to sleep just for 2 hours. It went for 40-45 days. I wanted a break from cricket. I was so busy in cricket. I was not able to concentrate. I used to sleep for 2 hours. Used to share suicidal thoughts with my friend. I used to get scared," Chahal added.

Chahal admits faking being happy in relationship

During the interaction, he also admitted that he used to fake being happy in a relationship at times. The cricketer went on to add that it is tough for two ambitious people to stay together and one cannot leave his or her career or passion for relationship.

"A relationship is like a compromise. If one gets angry, the other has to listen. Sometimes the nature of two people does not match. I was playing for India, she was also doing her. This was going on for 1-2 years. At that point, I was so much into it, I had to give time here, give time there.

"I was not able to think about the relationship. Then it happens every day, you think, leave it. Two ambitious people can stay together. Everyone has their own lives. Everyone has their own goals. As a partner, you have to support it. You are working for something for 18-20 years, you cannot leave it for a relationship," the India cricketer added further.

