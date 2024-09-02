'I won't forgive MS Dhoni': Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh launches fresh attack on former India captain

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni.

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh has launched a fresh verbal attack on MS Dhoni for deliberately causing harm to his son Yuvraj Singh's international playing career.

Yograj who has slammed Dhoni multiple times in the past, has severely rebuked him again and said that he won't forgive the former India captain ever.

Notably, Yograj is of the opinion that it was Dhoni who jeopardized Yuvraj's career and cost him multiple years of his playing days.

Yuvraj's playing career lasted for more than 16 years after he made his international debut against Kenya in an ICC Knockout Trophy under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly.

Yuvraj made his Test debut for India against New Zealand in Mohali in October 2003 and played his last Test against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in December 2012.

The southpaw played 40 Tests in his playing career and scored 1900 runs at an average of 33.92, including three hundreds and 11 fifties.

He was a much more versatile ODI cricketer and amassed 8701 runs in 304 games at an average of 36.55. He struck 14 centuries and 52 fifties in ODIs at a strike rate of 87.67.

The T20I format came during the middle phase of his international career and he took to the shortest format of the game like fish to water.

Yuvraj scored 1177 runs in 58 T20Is for the Men in Blue at a strike rate of 136.38, including eight half-centuries.

The Chandigarh-born played an instrumental role in helping India clinch the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007 and was also adjudged the Player of the Tournament when India won the ODI World Cup 2011 on home soil.

Yuvraj enjoyed a wonderful time playing cricket on the field with MS Dhoni as the two players won several games for the country while batting together across formats.