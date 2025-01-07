Yuvraj Singh backs India's senior pros after BGT loss, says 'unfair to target Rohit and Virat'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Yuvraj Singh has supported under-fire senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia 1-3 Down Under. For the first time in 10 years, India lost the BGT and also went down in successive series in the longest format of the game. Rohit and Kohli both never found their groove throughout the series.

Even though Kohli scored a century in the second innings of the first Test in Perth, he contributed almost nothing in the rest of the matches with the bat accumulating only 190 runs in the five-match series. On the other hand, Rohit mustered only 31 runs in five innings. Both players are under immense criticism from fans and experts alike but Yuvraj has refused to join the bandwagon and felt it is unfair to target only them after a loss.

"We are talking about our greats, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, we are saying very bad things about them. people forget what they have achieved in the past. They are one of the greatest cricketers of this time. Okay, they lost, they did not play good cricket. They are getting hurt more than us," Yuvraj said while speaking to PTI.

"I feel that Gautam Gambhir as a coach, Ajit Agarkar as a selector, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, they are the best minds in cricket right now. And they have to decide what's the way for Indian cricket in future," Yuvraj added. Yuvraj Singh also lauded Rohit Sharma for dropping himself from the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney calling it a selfless act.

"I think it is a big thing. I have never seen in the past that the captain's form is not going well and he himself has gone out. And this is Rohit Sharma's greatness that he has kept the team ahead of himself," the former India cricketer further said.