'Ye Indian hoga': Haris Rauf almost comes to blows with a fan on streets in USA after T20 World Cup debacle

Pakistan cricket and its players continue to stay in the headlines even after the T20 World Cup has ended for them. Their head coach Gary Kirsten's alleged comments related to lack of unity in the team has already rocked Pakistan cricket in last 24 years and now their fast bowler Haris Rauf has been spotted having an argument with a fan on the streets in the USA.

A video of the same is gone viral in which Rauf can be seen getting angry on a fan while he is with his wife in the hotel premises. Cricketer can be heard saying that the fan is an Indian and races towards him angrily. But then, the fan claims himself to be from Pakistan. Rauf's wife and security officers tried to stop him but Haris was really not happy with the fan and almost came to blows with him.

Disappointment seems to be at its peak among Pakistan players and fans at the moment after their T20 World Cup debacle. The team is already copping a lot of criticism as nobody expected Babar Azam and his men to be knocked out in the group stage of T20 World Cup. But the hosts USA got the better of Pakistan in their opening game and it has gone downhill for the men in green since then.

Moreover, Pakistan had a great chance to revive their campaign when their bowlers restricted a star studded Indian side for just 119 runs in New York. But then the batters just couldn't handle the pressure with the Indian bowlers choking the runs at the back end of the innings. Pakistan lost that game by six runs and the moment the USA vs Ireland game got washed out due to rain, Pakistan's World Cup ended. Their match against Ireland was a dead rubber but even in this game, they lost seven wickets chasing down a paltry total of 107 runs to win.