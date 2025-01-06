Yashasvi Jaiswal opens up on his experience of first Australian tour, Usman Khawaja reacts

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has opened up on his experience of his maiden trip to Australia for the five-match Border-Gavaskar series. Jaiswal was among the handful of Indian batters to produce noteworthy knocks as he ended the series as the second-leading run scorer and the highest scorer from his side.

Jaiswal slammed 391 runs in 10 innings at an average of 43.44 with one century and two half-tons. However, he could not bail out the struggling Indian batting department, which failed time and again. The batting failures were the major reason for India losing the series 3-1.

The Southpaw has opened up on his experience down under saying that he has learnt a lot in Australia before vowing to come back stronger. "I learnt a lot in Australia… Unfortunately, the result wasn’t what we had hoped for, but we’ll be back stronger. Your support means everything," Jaiswal wrote in his post on Instagram.

Aussie veteran and opener Usman Khawaja reacted to his experience with his comment, "Love your work brother."

Jaiswal hit a hundred in the second innings of the first Test in Perth as the visitors made 487 in the second innings, the only time they hit a score of over 400. Jaiswal smashed 82 and 84 in the Boxing Day Test but did not produce any notable knocks apart from these three.

Top 5 highest run-scorers in Border-Gavaskar series 2024/25:

1 - Travis Head: 448 in 9 innings

2 - Yashasvi Jaiswal: 391 in 10 innings

3 - Steve Smith: 314 in 9 innings

4 - Nitish Kumar Reddy: 298 in 9 innings

5 - KL Rahul: 276 in 10 innings

The visitors could cross 200 only three times in their proper nine innings. They had moments to win both the Melbourne and the Sydney Test at one point but conceded the advantage they had. The Indians had reduced Australia to 91/6 in the second innings after conceding a trail of 105 in the first innings. But the Aussie tail wagged and took them to 234, setting a target of 340, which India failed to chase and got bowled out for 155.

They had sent the Aussies under the pump when they took a four-run lead at the end of the first innings but did not bat with enough maturity and were bowled out for 157 in the second stint. The Aussies were handed a target of 162, which they hunted down with six wickets in hand.