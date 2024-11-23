Saturday, November 23, 2024
     
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul's record-laden opening stand puts Australia on ropes in Perth Test

Indian openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched an unbeaten 172-run opening partnership to take their team into the pole position in the Perth Test. At the end of Day 2, India lead by 218 runs with all 10 wickets in hand.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2024 15:53 IST
KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

How different two days can be? Ask India and Australia and they will tell you. Day 1 of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test saw excessive seam movement, and surviving was a very hard task. 217 runs were scored with 17 wickets falling. Cut to Day 2. 209 runs and only 3 wickets to fall.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul batted with absolute patience and grit on the second day of the Test, which had minimal seam movement, to take India into pole position in the game. The visitors ended the second day 172/0 and with a healthy lead of 218, sending Australia on the ropes in the hope of some magic. 

The 172-run unbeaten stand between Jaiswal and Rahul is the first 100-run stand by an Indian opening pair in the last 20 years. The last Indian opening pair to notch up a century stand Down Under was Virender Sehwag and Akash Chopra's pair, which had put 123 for the first wicket in Sydney in the 2004 series.

Notably, this is also the first opening stand of over 150 runs by a visiting team since Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook had put 159 for the first wicket in 2010. It is the 150-run-plus stand outside Ashes since Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth's 191-run partnership in 1986. It was some day for India and they would look back at it proudly. But they would know there is still work to do if they have to win the series opener and go 1-0 up.

More to follow...

