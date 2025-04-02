Yashasvi Jaiswal explains reason behind leaving Mumbai for Goa Yashavi Jaiswal has left Mumbai to join Goa in domestic cricket. The youngster will also lead the team in the coming season. According to reports, Goa are in contact with several other cricketers to join them next season.

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made the bold decision to leave Mumbai to join Goa for the upcoming domestic season. He wrote to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for No Objection Certificate (NOC), which was granted and soon after that, the youngster signed for Goa. Reflecting upon the decision, Jaiswal noted that he will forever be indebted to Mumbai and revealed that he couldn’t turn down Goa’s offer to captain the team.

“It was a very tough decision for me. Whatever I am today is because of Mumbai. The city has made me who I am, and all my life, I will be indebted to the MCA,” Jaiswal told The Indian Express.

“Goa has thrown me a new opportunity and it has offered me a leadership role. My first goal will be to do well for India and whenever I’m not on national duty, I will be playing for Goa and try to make them go deep into the tournament. This was an (important) opportunity which came my way and I just took it,” he explained.

Notably, the 23-year-old has played 17 first class matches, scoring 1914 runs. He was an integral part of the Mumbai team, before playing consistently for India. For the national team, he has scored the most number of runs in Test cricket in the last two years and finished as the leading run-scorer for India in the home series against England and the away against Australia.

After a dismal Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India lost 3-1, BCCI officials asked the players to play domestic cricket more regularly. After that, Jaiswal turned to play for Mumbai in the game against Jammu and Kashmir. However, he couldn’t impress in the match but as things stand, it was his last game for Mumbai.

In the meantime, a couple of other cricketers are also reported to be in line to join Jaiswal in Goa.