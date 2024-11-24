Yashasvi Jaiswal equals Sunil Gavaskar's 46-year-old record with dogged century in Perth Test

Follow us on Image Source : AP Yashasvi Jaiswal.

After a forgettable outing in the first innings where he bagged an eight-ball duck, Yashasvi Jaiswal changed his fortunes around in style as he smashed a dogged and memorable hundred in the second innings to put India in pole position in the ongoing Perth Test.

Jaiswal has now become only the third India player to score a hundred in their maiden Test appearance in Australia. Only two other Indians had scored a hundred in their first Test appearance in Australia and they were Motganhalli Jaisimha and Sunil Gavaskar.

Jaisimha scored 74 and 101 in the Brisbane Test which was played between India and Australia in January 1968. On the other hand, Gavaskar had scored 3 and 113 in the Brisbane Test in 1977 against Australia.

Notably, the former India opener Murali Vijay had come very close to getting on the list but was adjudged leg before wicket (LBW) on 99 in the second innings of the Adelaide Test which was his first red-ball appearance in Australia.

India players to score a century in first Test appearance in Australia

Player Score Motganhalli Jaisimha 3 and 113 Sunil Gavaskar 74 and 101 Yashasvi Jaiswal 0 and 100*

