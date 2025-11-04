Yashasvi Jaiswal completes 1000 runs for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy with blistering hundred Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his 17th First-class century and fifth for Mumbai, and also completed 1000 runs for the domestic side in the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament. Jaiswal hit 156 in the second innings against Rajasthan as the clash ended in a stalemate.

New Delhi:

Star India cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal belted another milestone in red-ball cricket as the youngster completed his 1000 runs for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. The Indian Test mainstay Jaiswal slammed a blistering century on Day 4 of the clash against Rajasthan at his IPL home ground - Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

This was Jaiswal's first Ranji Trophy outing for Mumbai since January 2025, and after he had decided to leave the domestic side, but made a U-turn. The 23-year-old hit 156 from 174 balls with 18 fours and a six at a strike rate of 89.66.

Jaiswal went unbeaten after scoring a fifty on Day 3 of the clash, but converted it into a big hundred on the fourth day. The clash eventually ended in a stalemate after Mumbai ended the last day on 269/3 with Siddhesh Lad and Sarfaraz Khan unbeaten on 19 and 5, respectively.

Jaiswal was dismissed on 156 by Kukna Ajay Singh, with substitute Mukul Choudhary taking the catch. Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz's younger brother, scored 63 from 115 deliveries with nine fours.

Coming to Jaiswal, the star batter had tasted a joyful moment with the ball after he had dismissed the double centurion Deepak Hooda on 248 on Day 3. With the bat, Jaiswal has now crossed 1000 runs for his domestic side in just 11 matches.

Talking about his performance for Mumbai, the Southpaw has scored 1030 runs in 21 innings with five centuries and two fifties with a highest score of 181. He averages 53.93 for the domestic giants.

This was Jaiswal's 17th century in First-class cricket with seven coming for India, two for Rest of India, two for West Zone and one for India A. He has 4743 runs in first-class cricket with 17 tons and as many half-centuries.

Jaiswal is currently away from international cricket. He was part of India's squad for the ODI series against Australia but warmed the bench in all three matches. He wasn't, however, picked for the T20Is and is now playing the red-ball domestic tournament in preparation for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

India will be playing two Test matches against the Proteas, starting from November 14. The first clash will take place in Kolkata, followed by the second one from November 22 onwards in Guwahati.