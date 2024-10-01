Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks Sunil Gavaskar's 53-year-old record, surpasses Sehwag, Pujara after twin fifties

Follow us on Image Source : AP, ICC Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sunil Gavaskar.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's meteoric rise in Test cricket continues as the left-handed batter starred yet again in India's sensational win over Bangladesh in the second Test on Tuesday. Jaiswal's quick-fire twin fifties played an instrumental role in India winning the Kanpur Test despite two and half days getting spoiled due to rain and ground conditions.

The Southpaw has now shattered a couple of records held by legendary Sunil Gavaskar. Jaiswal has surpassed the former batting sensational Gavaskar in the list of most runs scored by an Indian batter in a calendar year before turning 23. The 22-year-old has scored 929 runs in the format in 2024, 11 more than what Gavaskar scored at the start of his career in 1971.

Jaiswal creates another all-time record in India

After scoring 72 and 51 in the Kanpur Test, Jaiswal has created another all-time in India. He has now scored the most fifty-plus scores in Tests in a year in India, going past icons like Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and Cheteshwar Pujara. The second innings 51 in Kanpur was his eighth fifty-plus knock in 2024 at home, while the likes of Chetan Chauhan, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Gundappa Viswanath, Virender Sehwag, Cheteshwar Pujara and KL Rahul, all had seven scores of fifty-plus in a year in India.

Most fifty-plus scores in Tests in a year in India:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 8 fifty-plus scores in 7 matches

Chetan Chauhan: 7 fifty-plus scores in 6 matches

Sunil Gavaskar: 7 fifty-plus scores in 7 matches

Dilip Vengsarkar: 7 fifty-plus scores in 7 matches

Gundappa Viswanath: 7 fifty-plus scores in 7 matches

Virender Sehwag: 7 fifty-plus scores in 6 matches

Cheteshwar Pujara: 7 fifty-plus scores in 6 matches

KL Rahul: 7 fifty-plus scores in 5 matches

Jaiswal has been on a run-scoring spree since the start of his Test career in July 2023. Jaiswal became the second-fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in Test cricket during the Test series against England earlier in the year. Jaiswal needed just 16 innings to get to his 1000 runs in the format and is second to Vinod Kambli in the all-time India list. Kambli got to his first 1000 runs in 14 innings.

During the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai, the Southpaw had broken the record of Gavaskar for the most runs scored by an Indian in the first 10 Test matches. The 22-year-old made 1094 runs after his first 10 Tests, going past Gavaskar's tally of 978 during the same number of matches.