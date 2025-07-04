Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks Sunil Gavaskar's illustrious record, matches Dravid, Sehwag in other list Yashasvi Jaiswal became the fastest Indian to score 2000 Test runs, achieving the feat in 21 matches and 40 innings, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar. He matched Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag’s record for fewest innings to the milestone.

Birmingham:

Yashasvi Jaiswal reached a major milestone during the second Test against England at Edgbaston, becoming the fastest Indian to score 2000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved the feat in just 21 matches, surpassing the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who reached the mark in 23 Tests. Since making his Test debut, Jaiswal has consistently impressed with his performances, establishing himself as a key figure in India’s batting lineup.

His form continued from the opening Test of the series, where he delivered a standout performance by hammering a brilliant century in the first innings. In the first innings of the Edgbaston Test, he stood tall, scoring 87 runs in the middle. He required only 10 runs to break Gavaskar’s record and the youngster had no problem in surpassing that on Day 3.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal has also matched Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag in the list of fastest to complete 2000 Test runs by innings. Both the former cricketers had taken 40 innings to reach the milestone, and Jaiswal too reached the figure in 40 innings.

India registered a 180-run lead in first innings

India had a phenomenal outing with the ball before Harry Brook and Jamie Smith took control. England were reduced to 84/5 at one stage and the young duo made 158 and 184* respectively, to help the hosts bridge the gap. Regardless, the Shubman Gill-led side secured a healthy 184-run lead in the first innings.

The absence of Jasprit Burmah bothered them for a bit, but Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion in the third session of Day 3 as the Hyderabad-born clinched a six-wicket haul. Courtesy of a brilliant performance, India managed to restrict England to 407 runs in the first innings.

The batters will now hope to add at least 250 runs more, before declaring and challenging for a win in the second Test.

Also Read: