First time in 15 years! Indian bowlers inflict embarrassing feat on England at Edgbaston India are dominating the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. After their skipper Shubman Gill scored 269 runs, the visiting bowlers wreaked havoc, picking up five wickets for less than 100 runs and inflicted an embarrassing feat on the home team.

Birmingham:

Contrary to the expectations of many in the cricketing arena, India are dominating the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston. After losing the toss and batting first, their captain led from the front to score 269 runs as India posted a mammoth total of 587 runs. With the pitch being flat, not many gave India a chance to pick wickets of the in-form England line-up, especially in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. However, the visiting bowlers, led by Mohammed Siraj, have stunned the hosts on what seemed to be a lifeless pitch when the home team was bowling.

Siraj and Akash Deep shared the first five wickets to fall in England's innings, and three of their batters - Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Ben Stokes - bagged a duck. This is the first time since 2010 and only for the second time in their entire Test history at home that three of England's top six batters have been dismissed for a duck.

When did this last happen for England?

England witnessed such an embarrassing day before in 2010 against Pakistan at Lord's when Kevin Pietersen, Paul Collingwood, and Eoin Morgan got out for a duck. Mohammad Amir was the bowler to dismiss these three batters but England had recovered from a precarious position of 39/5 and 102/7 to post 446 runs in the first innings.

This is the same Test match when Stuart Broad smashed his career best 169 while stitching a record 332-run partnership with Jonathan Trott who amassed 184 runs. Notably, Pakistan could only score 74 and 147 runs in their two innings, going down by an innings and 225 runs at Lord's.

Can India enforce follow-on on England?

Coming back to the ongoing Test match in Edgbaston, it remains to be seen if India will be able to bundle England out quickly now. Harry Brook and Jamie Smith have batted well and the other bowlers will have to step up soon. England will have to score more than 388 runs in their innings to avoid the follow-on. With a long way to go in this Test, India have a great chance to notch up their first win at Edgbaston.

