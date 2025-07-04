IND vs ENG: Jamie Smith smashes joint-third fastest Test century for England Jamie Smith came out to bat when England were in a precarious position at 84/5 and took the attack to the Indian bowlers. He took a special liking to Prasidh Krishna, smashing him for 24 runs in a single over on his way to a blistering century at Edgbaston.

Birmingham:

England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith has created history, smashing the joint-third fastest century for England in the ongoing second Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham. After coming out to bat at 84/5, he took the attack to the Indian bowlers and reached the triple-figure mark in just 80 deliveries in a single session. At one stage, he was in the race to break the 123-year-old record and become the fastest Test centurion for England. Gilbert Jessop had scored a ton off 76 balls against Australia in 1902, but his record remained safe as Smith played a few dot balls when he was in his 90s.

During his blistering knock, Smith took a special liking to Prasidh Krishna, smashing him for 24 runs in a single over as the fast bowler tried to bounce him out with a packed leg-side field. However, Smith took on the challenge and kept on playing pull shots. He either found gaps to hit a four or cleared the boundary comfortably to smash a six.

Smith levels Brook's fastest century record

As far as the fastest Test century for England is concerned, Smith equalled his batting partner Harry Brook's record, who also smashed a century off just 80 balls against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in 2022. Jonny Bairstow is the second-fastest centurion for England in the longest format, having breached the three-figure mark in 77 balls against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in 2022.

Smith smacks fourth fastest century against India in Tests

Jamie Smith has also smashed the fourth fastest century against India in Test cricket. David Warner is on top in this aspect, having hit a ton off just 69 balls back in 2012. AB de Villiers and Shahid Afridi are next on the list with 75 and 78-ball centuries against India, respectively, in 2010 and 2006.

Meanwhile, Jamie Smith has created history by becoming the first England batter to score more than 100 runs in a session before lunch after starting his innings from scratch earlier in the morning.

Fastest century against India in Tests